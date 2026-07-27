The United States has recorded more than 2,000 measles cases so far in 2026, surpassing the total reported during all of 2025, according to health authorities.

Officials attributed the sharp rise to declining vaccination rates and outbreaks in several communities with low immunisation coverage.

Children among the hardest hit





Health authorities said outbreaks have been reported across multiple states, with children accounting for a significant proportion of confirmed infections.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing and close contact with an infected person.

Vaccination remains the best protection





Public health experts continue to urge parents to ensure their children receive the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which provides strong protection against the disease.

Officials warned that people who remain unvaccinated face the highest risk of infection and serious complications.

Potentially severe illness





Measles commonly causes a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a characteristic skin rash.

In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation and, in rare instances, death.

Health authorities advised anyone experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention promptly and avoid exposing others to the virus.

The resurgence has renewed concerns over declining childhood vaccination rates and the return of vaccine-preventable diseases in the United States.