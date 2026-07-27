The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on July 29 across the province, including Karachi, in observance of the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

A notification issued by the provincial government confirmed that all public offices and institutions covered under the holiday schedule will remain closed on the occasion.

The public holiday has been declared to facilitate the observance of the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, one of the most revered Sufi saints and poets of the region.

The annual Urs attracts devotees from across Sindh and other parts of the country, who gather to pay tribute to the spiritual leader and celebrate his teachings of peace, love and harmony.

Holiday applies across Sindh

According to the official notification, the public holiday will be observed throughout Sindh, including the provincial capital Karachi.

The announcement allows people across the province to participate in the religious and cultural events associated with the Urs.