Tom Holland has admitted that promoting every film in his career has not been easy, revealing that some of his earlier projects were difficult to recommend during press tours.

Speaking on the Dish Podcast, the actor compared his current promotional tour for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day with experiences from earlier in his career.

"I'm absolutely loving it," Holland said.

"When you're doing press for movies you're really proud of, it's really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you're not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it."

The actor acknowledged that promoting some previous films was far less enjoyable.

"I've had experiences before when people say, 'Why should you see this movie?' And in the back of your mind, you're like, 'You shouldn't, because it's shit,'" he said.

Holland is currently promoting two of the summer's biggest releases.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has surpassed $300 million at the global box office during its opening week, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland's fourth standalone Spider-Man film, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 31.

Reflecting on the experience, Holland described the current promotional campaign as especially satisfying.

"It's felt really like a bit of a victory lap to be honest," he said. "I've really enjoyed it. I'm super proud of both of the films."