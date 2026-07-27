Four Pakistani nationals, including two brothers from Mandi Bahauddin, were shot dead in South Africa after unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, officials and local sources said.

According to initial reports, the victims were returning home after closing their shop when armed assailants ambushed their vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire.

All four men died at the scene.

Sources said two of the deceased were brothers from Balhar village in Mandi Bahauddin district. Three of the victims belonged to Mandi Bahauddin, while the fourth was a resident of Sialkot.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

South African police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the shooting.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests or identified the suspects.

Maryam Nawaz expresses grief

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the deaths of the four Pakistani citizens.

In a statement, she extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

Further details are expected as South African authorities continue their investigation.