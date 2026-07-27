Health experts have warned that many everyday foods, including processed meats, instant noodles, canned soups, chips, sugary drinks and fast food, may increase the risk of high blood pressure without people noticing.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often called the "silent killer" because it usually develops without obvious symptoms. If left untreated, it can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and vision problems.

Salt remains the biggest concern





Experts say excessive sodium intake is one of the leading causes of hypertension because it causes the body to retain water, forcing the heart to work harder.

Much of the sodium consumed today comes from processed and packaged foods, including canned soups, instant noodles, frozen meals, chips, deli meats and ready-made sauces.

Sugary drinks and unhealthy fats increase risk





Health specialists also warn that regularly consuming sugary beverages and foods high in added sugar can contribute to weight gain, a major risk factor for hypertension.

Foods high in saturated and trans fats, such as fried foods, pastries, cakes and fast food, may damage blood vessels over time and further increase blood pressure.

Processed meats linked to heart disease





Experts recommend limiting processed meats, including bacon, sausages, ham, salami and hot dogs, as they are typically high in sodium and preservatives associated with cardiovascular disease.

Healthier alternatives include fresh lean meat, fish, beans, lentils and skinless poultry.

Healthy eating can help control blood pressure





A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and healthy fats can help manage blood pressure.

Foods containing potassium, including bananas, spinach, tomatoes, potatoes and beans, may help counter the effects of sodium and support healthy blood pressure levels.

Health experts also recommend reducing processed food consumption, limiting salt intake, choosing water instead of sugary drinks, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight to lower the risk of hypertension and improve long-term heart health.