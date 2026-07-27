Samsung is reportedly planning its largest-ever flagship smartphone lineup for 2027, with eight premium Galaxy devices expected to launch under a revised release strategy.

According to industry reports, the South Korean technology giant is considering a "4+4" launch approach, introducing four Galaxy S-series smartphones in the first half of 2027, followed by four Galaxy Z foldable models later in the year.

The reported strategy reflects Samsung's efforts to strengthen its position in both the traditional flagship smartphone market and the expanding foldable segment.

Four Galaxy S27 models expected





The first wave of devices is expected to include:

Galaxy S27

Galaxy S27+

Galaxy S27 Pro

Galaxy S27 Ultra

The addition of a Galaxy S27 Pro would represent a new tier in Samsung's flagship portfolio, offering customers another premium option between the standard and Ultra models.

Foldable lineup to grow





Samsung is also expected to expand its foldable range with four devices during the second half of 2027:

Galaxy Z Flip 9

Galaxy Z Fold 9

Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra

A successor to the Galaxy TriFold

Reports indicate the company has already begun sharing development plans for the next-generation TriFold smartphone with manufacturing partners.

Next-generation TriFold





The upcoming TriFold is expected to retain a main display measuring approximately 9.96 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, alongside a 6.49-inch cover screen.

Industry reports suggest Samsung could introduce an inward-folding design and a slimmer body, with more consistent thickness across all three folding sections.

The device is expected to debut alongside Samsung's other foldable smartphones in July 2027.

Production to increase





Samsung's first TriFold smartphone was reportedly produced in limited quantities as a demonstration of the company's foldable display technology.

Its successor, however, is expected to be manufactured in significantly larger numbers as Samsung aims to expand consumer adoption of foldable devices.

The reported plans underscore Samsung's continued investment in foldable technology as competition in the premium smartphone market intensifies.