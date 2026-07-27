Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) has become China's most valuable listed company after its shares surged more than 500% following a record-breaking stock market debut.

The company's stock climbed from its initial public offering (IPO) price of 8.66 yuan to more than 54 yuan per share, lifting its market capitalization to about 3.65 trillion yuan ($539 billion).

CXMT raised nearly 58 billion yuan ($8.6 billion) in what is regarded as Asia's largest IPO of the year, overtaking the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as China's highest-valued listed company.

The blockbuster debut highlights growing investor confidence in China's semiconductor industry as Beijing accelerates efforts to strengthen domestic chip production amid escalating global technology competition and export restrictions.

AI demand boosts outlook





Investor enthusiasm has been driven by soaring demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

CXMT expects its first-half revenue to increase more than sevenfold compared with the same period last year.

The company also forecast first-half net profit of between 66 billion yuan and 75 billion yuan, compared with a loss during the corresponding period a year earlier.

Analysts warn of speculative trading





Despite the rally, analysts cautioned that the sharp rise in CXMT's share price may have been amplified by speculative trading.

They noted that only a small portion of the company's total shares was available for trading following the IPO, limiting supply and contributing to the dramatic price surge.

Memory chip demand expected to remain strong





Industry analysts expect demand for memory chips to remain robust as AI adoption expands across cloud computing, data centres and consumer electronics.

Tight supply conditions are also expected to support elevated memory chip prices through 2027, creating favourable market conditions for manufacturers such as CXMT.

Competition remains intense





Although CXMT has become China's most valuable listed company, it continues to face fierce competition from global memory chip leaders including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, and Micron Technology, which still dominate the worldwide DRAM and NAND memory markets.

In its listing documents, CXMT said continued investment in artificial intelligence is expected to support long-term demand for memory chips, while warning that slower AI spending or increased industry supply could weigh on future market conditions.