Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its impressive box office run, earning an estimated $215.3 million during its second weekend to lift its worldwide total to nearly $640 million.

The historical epic has now grossed $286.4 million in North America and $353.3 million from international markets, taking its global total to approximately $639.7 million.

The film declined just 19% from its opening weekend, an unusually strong hold for a major blockbuster.

The United Kingdom and Ireland remain the film's biggest overseas market, followed by France, Italy and Australia.

Several major Asian territories, including China, Japan and South Korea, have yet to release the film, giving it further growth potential in the coming weeks.

The film also set a new record for the highest-grossing second weekend in IMAX history, generating $48 million from premium-format screenings.

'Toy Story 5' crosses $1 billion





Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 became the highest-grossing film of 2026 after surpassing the $1 billion mark at the global box office during its sixth weekend.

The animated sequel added $34.7 million worldwide, bringing its total earnings to approximately $1.02 billion.

The film has collected $448.6 million in North America and $573.5 million internationally, with Mexico, the UK and Ireland, Japan and China among its strongest overseas markets.

The milestone makes Toy Story 5 the sixth Pixar film to cross the $1 billion threshold globally.

Chinese films lead domestic market





While The Odyssey is yet to debut in China, the country's box office continued to be led by local productions All Wishes Come True! and Kung Fu Soccer.

The strong performance of domestic releases has helped maintain cinema attendance across China, with several local productions ranking among the world's top-performing films over the weekend.

Industry analysts expect The Odyssey to continue building on its global success once it opens in the remaining major Asian markets, while Toy Story 5 is projected to climb further up Pixar's all-time box office rankings.