Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has explained why she remained silent during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests, saying she deliberately avoids emotionally engaging with distressing news because it overwhelms her.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, the 29-year-old internet personality said she did not feel she had anything meaningful to contribute to the conversation.

"I didn't think I had anything to say that was going to add to the conversation in any manner, especially because I am not having feelings about it," Ira said.

She explained that she intentionally limits her exposure to upsetting news and avoids watching videos related to protests or violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

"I usually don't look at it. I don't go to my Explore page. I have not seen any videos of violence or any videos of the protest. I know they are happening and I know what is happening, but I don't let myself emotionally reach it because it really bothers me. I get overwhelmed and start to feel really helpless," she said.

Ira added that distancing herself from such content is a conscious decision to protect her mental well-being rather than a sign of indifference.

Her comments came shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) officially called off its nationwide agitation following talks with the government.

The student-led movement had demanded accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, eventually securing the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of its key demands.

While Ira chose not to participate publicly, her cousin Imran Khan joined demonstrations in Mumbai in support of the student movement.