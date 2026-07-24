Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Iqra Aziz are set to share the screen in an upcoming feature film, but reports of their casting have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

According to entertainment reports, the two actors have been cast opposite each other in a Sindh government-funded film to be produced by Maida Azmat and directed by Murtaza Chaudhry.

The project will mark another collaboration between the stars, who are also part of Netflix's upcoming Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Following reports of the new film, social media users debated whether the two actors make a suitable on-screen pair, with many commenting on the perceived age difference and contrasting screen presence.

Some users argued that the pairing did not appear convincing for a romantic storyline, while others suggested actresses such as Maya Ali or Saba Qamar would have been better suited opposite Fawad Khan.

Others, however, urged people not to judge the pairing before the film's release, noting that the storyline and character dynamics could influence audience perception.

Neither the filmmakers nor the actors have publicly responded to the online reactions.

Further details about the film, including its title, plot and release date, have not yet been announced.