Pop star Katy Perry has criticised US President Donald Trump after the White House used her hit song Firework in a social media video featuring military strikes on Iran.

The White House's official TikTok account earlier this week posted footage of the strikes with Firework playing in the background alongside the caption: "Iran has been warned."

Responding on Saturday, Perry said she was "deeply appalled and angry" by the use of the song and stressed that she had never authorised it.

"I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it," she wrote on X.

The singer said Firework was written as "an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength" for people facing difficult moments in their lives.

"To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for," she added.

Perry also said her music was intended to unite people rather than glorify conflict.

"My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare."

Her statement came after the White House shared the video showing US military strikes against Iran while using the Grammy-nominated song without any public indication that permission had been obtained.

Many fans backed Perry's criticism on social media.

One user wrote that using "a song about hope over strike footage is such an ugly choice," while another said the song's message had been completely misrepresented.

The White House has not publicly responded to Perry's statement.