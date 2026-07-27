Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly dismissed recent remarks by his Indian counterpart regarding Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, describing them as politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from India’s internal challenges.

Speaking on the latest regional developments, Asif said the current environment offers little hope for dialogue between Pakistan and India, while reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy alongside its readiness to respond to any aggression.

The defence minister said what he described as insulting statements from Indian officials against Pakistan were the result of internal political compulsions.

According to Asif, a major public protest movement has emerged in India, placing the Narendra Modi government under significant pressure. He pointed to the resignation of India’s education minister following the protests as evidence that “all is not well” in the country.

He argued that the Indian government is attempting to divert public attention from domestic unrest through political rhetoric directed at Pakistan.

‘India trying to build political capital’

Khawaja Asif claimed that India suffered defeat in Marka-e-Haq, adding that the international community had witnessed the outcome. He said India was now trying to build political capital through rhetoric, insisting that statements made by Indian officials carried no value.

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The defence minister warned that if India attempted any military “adventure,” Pakistan would respond decisively. He added that India would face greater humiliation than before if tensions escalated again.

Diplomacy remains important, but talks unlikely

While reaffirming that diplomacy should always be the preferred option, Asif ruled out the possibility of immediate talks between Pakistan and India.

He said the prospects for dialogue were currently remote, adding that although it is preferable for disputes to be resolved with dignity, the present circumstances do not support meaningful negotiations.

Kashmir dispute remains unresolved

Discussing the Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally disputed territory.

He said the dispute would remain unresolved until a final settlement is reached, describing the United Nations resolutions as the strongest evidence of Kashmir’s disputed status.

Calling Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” Asif maintained that statements by the Indian defence minister could not alter the reality of the issue.

Also Read: Khawaja Asif says Kashmir status can't be changed by rhetoric

The defence minister said Pakistan’s international standing had improved significantly in recent months. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country’s field marshal for enhancing Pakistan’s global reputation through sustained diplomatic efforts.

Asif also said Pakistan’s role during the Iran-US conflict had further elevated the country’s stature on the international stage.

Comments on regional security and terrorism

Khawaja Asif claimed that India has become diplomatically isolated, saying Israel is currently its only ally. He also expressed concern over Afghanistan, alleging that it had joined what he described as India’s “dirty game.”

The defence minister further alleged that India is involved in escalating terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through third parties and proxy groups.

He said Pakistan is confronting these challenges with determination and expressed confidence that the country would ultimately eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Concluding his remarks, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan remains fully prepared to respond to any future action by India.

He maintained that while Pakistan supports peaceful solutions through diplomacy, it will continue to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.