Many people struggling with slow or unstable Wi-Fi try moving their router or repositioning its antennas, but networking experts say another often-overlooked setting could make a noticeable difference.

The setting, known as channel width or channel bandwidth, determines how much wireless spectrum a router uses to transmit data.

Most modern routers are configured by default to use 40MHz on the 2.4GHz band and 80MHz on the 5GHz band, or simply leave the setting on Auto.

While wider channels can theoretically deliver higher speeds, they are also more susceptible to interference from neighbouring Wi-Fi networks—particularly in apartment buildings and densely populated areas where many routers operate on the same frequencies.

Experts explain that reducing the 2.4GHz channel width to 20MHz can improve connection stability by limiting interference from nearby wireless networks.

The 2.4GHz frequency band has only a few non-overlapping channels, meaning wider channel widths occupy more spectrum and increase the chances of signal congestion.

By contrast, the 5GHz and 6GHz bands offer more available channels and generally experience less interference, although users can also reduce their channel width if they encounter stability issues.

To change the setting, users can log into their router's administration page—typically by entering 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1 in a web browser—navigate to the wireless settings and adjust the channel width before saving the changes.

Networking specialists recommend testing the new configuration over several days. If the connection becomes less stable, users can simply restore the default settings.

Experts also advise using Wi-Fi analyser applications to identify the least congested channels, as selecting a clearer channel alongside an appropriate channel width can further improve wireless performance.

They caution that there is no universal solution, and the ideal configuration depends on factors such as nearby Wi-Fi networks, home layout and router model.