Apple is expected to launch its first water-resistant iPad mini later this year, marking the first time an iPad will carry an official design aimed at protecting the device from water exposure, according to reports.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is redesigning the iPad mini's casing to offer water resistance similar to the iPhone, making it suitable for use in environments such as bathrooms or around swimming pools.

No current iPad model carries an official water-resistance rating, and Apple does not recommend exposing existing devices to water.

To achieve the new design, Apple is reportedly replacing conventional speaker openings with a vibration-based speaker system that generates sound by vibrating flat sections of the tablet's chassis. The approach removes one of the main entry points for water and dust.

The technology differs from the iPhone's design, which relies on sealed speaker grilles protected by adhesives and gaskets. It remains unclear what official IP rating the new iPad mini will receive.

The report noted that Apple patented a similar "mechanically actuated panel acoustic system" in 2014, suggesting the company has been developing the technology for several years.

Water resistance could also narrow the gap between the iPad mini and dedicated e-readers such as Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite and Kobo devices, which already offer waterproof designs suitable for reading near water.

The new iPad mini is expected to debut by October, with reports indicating that Samsung Display has already begun mass production of OLED panels for the device.

In addition to water resistance, the tablet is expected to receive several major upgrades, including:

An OLED display with improved contrast, true blacks and better power efficiency.

An 8.4-inch LTPS OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate.

A significantly faster processor, with reports suggesting either the A19 Pro or Apple's unreleased A20 Pro chip.

Apple last refreshed the iPad mini in October 2024, introducing the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence support.

The current model starts at $599, although industry reports suggest the OLED version could carry a higher price.