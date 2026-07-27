Floodwaters continue to disrupt life across several parts of Pakistan, forcing evacuations, damaging infrastructure and threatening thousands of residents.

While rescue teams are relocating affected families in Nankana Sahib, low-lying areas of Jhang remain submerged, and authorities in Multan and Rohri have stepped up flood monitoring as water levels continue to rise.

Warraich village in Nankana Sahib has been affected by floodwaters from the Ravi River, prompting the district administration to intensify evacuation and rescue operations.

To streamline relief efforts, the village has been divided into different zones. In the first phase, 40 affected families have been shifted to flood relief camps.

Rescue operations have been underway since last night, while continuous announcements are being made through loudspeakers urging residents to move to safer locations.

The administration said nearly 10 flood relief camps have been established in the affected areas, where the uninterrupted provision of basic facilities is being ensured.

Officials said the safe evacuation of every affected family and timely assistance remain the administration's top priorities. Authorities also vowed to make rescue and evacuation operations effective under all circumstances in flood-hit areas.

Chenab flooding leaves villages underwater in Jhang

Although the water level at Head Trimmu has decreased, the flood situation in Jhang remains critical as flood relay from the Chenab River continues to inundate low-lying areas.

More than 30 villages have been submerged, forcing many residents to wade through floodwaters on their own to reach safer places.

Flooding has damaged standing crops and disrupted communication roads, worsening conditions for affected communities.

Residents say families are facing shortages of food, clean drinking water and medicines, while many have accused rescue relief camps of failing to meet their basic needs.

According to locals, relief camps have remained limited to symbolic activities rather than providing practical assistance. Flood victims have demanded immediate and effective relief measures from the district administration, saying the local population continues to endure severe hardships while awaiting greater government support.

In Multan, the Riverine Department has completed flood preparedness measures in anticipation of a possible rise in the Chenab River.

Officials said the river's water level has started increasing, with a 222,000-cusec water flow currently passing through Head Muhammad Wala.

To strengthen flood defenses, the department has reinforced weak embankments by filling vulnerable areas with soil, placing stones around flood protection structures, deploying heavy machinery and assigning personnel for night patrols.

The department has also begun continuous monitoring of sensitive river sections.

Residents living near the river appealed to authorities for sustained preventive action, recalling the heavy losses they suffered during last year's floods.

Locals said floodwaters repeatedly enter poor settlements, destroying homes and livestock and forcing families to rebuild every year. They urged the administration to take immediate preventive measures to avoid loss of life and property.

High alert issued as Indus River remains elevated in Rohri

Authorities have also issued a high alert in Rohri as the water level in the Indus River remains high.

Floodwater has reportedly entered houses near the DSP Office in Rohri, while the Irrigation Department has directed continuous monitoring of protective embankments.

According to the department, water inflow at Guddu Barrage has reached 282,744 cusecs, while water discharge stands at 244,919 cusecs.

Officials said water inflow at Sukkur and Kotri barrages remains within the normal range, but surveillance will continue as a precaution.

Monitoring flood situation

With river levels fluctuating across multiple regions, rescue teams, district administrations and irrigation authorities remain on alert to respond to any worsening flood conditions.

Officials say evacuation efforts, relief operations and embankment monitoring will continue to minimize the impact of flooding and protect vulnerable communities.