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Everyday diet choices may increase high blood pressure riskChinese chipmaker CXMT becomes China's most valuable listed companyNext-generation TriFold among Samsung's 2027 flagship plansRoyal reunion? William and Harry may meet for Princess Diana eventTom Holland admits promoting some of his past films felt impossibleOpenAI's Altman says AI won't create a four-hour workweekWi-Fi running slow? This router setting may helpNew iPad mini expected with water-resistant design, OLED displayOpen-water swimming linked to mental health benefits, infection risksFlood emergency intensifies as rivers inundate villages across Punjab

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Punjab floods: Evacuations intensify as rivers swell | SAMAA TV