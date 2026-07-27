Prince William and Prince Harry could reunite next year for a special tribute marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, according to media reports.

The Daily Mail reported that both brothers may attend a Diana Award charity event planned for 2027 to commemorate the life and legacy of their late mother, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The charity, which has long been supported by both princes, is reportedly planning a black-tie gala as the centrepiece of its anniversary programme.

If both attend, it would mark one of the rare occasions the brothers have appeared together since their relationship deteriorated in recent years.

William and Harry were last seen together publicly during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Relations between the brothers reportedly worsened following the publication of Harry's memoir Spare in 2023, in which he made a series of allegations about members of the royal family.

The report also noted that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expected to visit the UK next summer for the Invictus Games in Birmingham, potentially making it easier for the Duke of Sussex to attend the Diana Award event.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication that a reunion was "of course a possibility," noting that the brothers had previously put aside differences to unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in 2021.

However, reports suggest tensions remain within the family. According to the Daily Mail, William was reportedly unhappy after Meghan Markle recently shared photographs of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visiting Princess Diana's grave.

The report also claimed William had previously opposed reported plans for a Netflix documentary focusing on Diana's life and death.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commented on the reports.