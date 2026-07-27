Iran has ruled out reports of direct negotiations with the United States, saying it has not requested the resumption of talks and that communication between the two countries continues only through mediators.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran's position remains unchanged on key issues, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while stressing that Iran will continue to defend its sovereignty and pursue diplomacy in line with its national interests.

Baghaei said there are currently no direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, adding that messages continue to be exchanged through mediators.

He emphasized that Iran had not asked Washington to resume negotiations, rejecting reports suggesting otherwise.

According to Baghaei, the United States violated all the provisions of the previously agreed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), making unilateral implementation of the agreement impossible.

Strait of Hormuz remains closed

The Iranian spokesperson said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, adding that there has been no change in Tehran's position regarding the strategic waterway.

He confirmed that positive discussions have been held with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, with the objective of establishing a safe passage for maritime traffic.

Also Read: Iran says will halt strikes as long as US bombing pause holds

Baghaei said progress was being made in discussions with Oman but reiterated that Iran's stance on the Strait had not changed.

Iran blames US for military aggression

Baghaei accused the United States of bearing primary responsibility for military aggression against Iran, saying Tehran would continue to defend the country in accordance with its national interests.

He added that Iran would not allow the US to decide when there would be war or peace, stressing that the country would choose diplomatic engagement only when it aligns with its strategic interests.

Also Read: Iran confirms indirect talks with US through Pakistan, Qatar, Oman

The spokesperson also said Iran could not ignore the role of certain regional countries in the conflict and expressed hope that they would no longer cooperate with US actions against Tehran.

The Iranian spokesperson claimed that Washington expected Iran to surrender within three days of the conflict, but that expectation had failed.

He further alleged that the United States began talking about negotiations only after global energy prices increased, adding that Washington itself was now facing difficulties following its military actions against Iran.

Ukraine warned over attack on Iranian ship

Baghaei strongly condemned what he described as Ukraine's attack on an Iranian commercial vessel, calling it a dangerous act and a clear violation of international law.

He warned that Iran would respond to the attack at an appropriate time, without providing further details.

Also Read: Iran vows to give befitting response to Ukrainian attack

Reaffirming Tehran's long-standing position, Baghaei said the peaceful use of nuclear energy is the legal right of all countries under international law.

He concluded by saying Iran remains committed to defending its sovereignty while pursuing diplomacy based on its national interests rather than external pressure.