A delegation of the United States House of Representatives met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday to discuss regional security, bilateral defence cooperation and opportunities to strengthen economic ties.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the US delegation included Representative Ryan Keith Zinke of Montana and Representative Michael James of Washington.

The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence collaboration and avenues for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Focus on economic cooperation





During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan's economic potential, saying sustainable regional stability depends on economic development, expanded trade and stronger regional connectivity.

He also briefed the delegation on Pakistan's ongoing economic reforms, saying they are aimed at creating a business-friendly environment and attracting foreign investment.

According to the ISPR, discussions also covered opportunities for expanding bilateral trade, encouraging private-sector partnerships and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

US delegation acknowledges Pakistan's role





The US lawmakers recognised Pakistan's contribution to regional peace and stability and acknowledged the country's economic potential, the military's media wing said.

The delegation thanked the Pakistan Army leadership for the warm welcome and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic, trade and institutional relations between Pakistan and the United States.