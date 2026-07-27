Saudi Arabia has condemned the latest drone attack targeting the kingdom, saying it reserves the right to respond to the source of what it described as "the aggression" and take all necessary measures to protect its national security.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced the attack and reaffirmed the kingdom's right under international law to defend itself against threats to its security and territorial integrity.

The ministry did not immediately identify those responsible for the attack, but the incident comes amid escalating regional tensions involving the United States, Iran and Tehran-backed armed groups.

Coalition blames Houthis





The Saudi-led coalition accused Yemen's Houthi movement of carrying out attacks aimed at destabilising regional security and threatening international maritime trade.

Coalition spokesperson Major-General Turki al-Maliki described the attacks as "cowardly and reckless", accusing the Iran-aligned group of targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and critical infrastructure.

He said such actions undermine regional stability and violate international law.

Recent strikes on Hodeidah





On Friday, Saudi forces launched strikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeidah, saying the operation was a response to continued attacks by the group.

Hodeidah is a key gateway for humanitarian assistance and commercial imports into northern Yemen, making it strategically important in the country's prolonged conflict.

Maritime security concerns





The latest escalation has renewed concerns over security in the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes connecting Europe and Asia.

Repeated attacks on commercial vessels and energy infrastructure have disrupted maritime traffic, increased shipping costs and raised fears of further instability across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has said it will continue working with its regional and international partners to safeguard maritime navigation and ensure the security of global energy supplies.