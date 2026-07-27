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Aleem Khan visits flood-hit Skardu-Gilgit Road, orders bridge restorationSaudi Arabia warns of response following Houthi drone attackUS lawmakers meet Field Marshal Munir to discuss defence, tradeBrent falls below $92 as Middle East tensions easeSBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11.5%Google rolls out selfie video authentication for secure sign-ins: check hereFour Pakistani nationals killed in South Africa shootingIndia suspends policeman after firing AK-47 during student protestKhawaja Asif rules out immediate Pakistan-India talks'The Odyssey' nears $640m worldwide as 'Toy Story 5' tops $1bn

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Saudi Arabia warns of response following Houthi drone attack | SAMAA TV