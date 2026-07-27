Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday visited the flood-hit section of the Skardu-Gilgit Road and directed authorities to expedite the restoration of the damaged bridge and road infrastructure to restore traffic at the earliest.

During his visit to the damaged bridge near Sassi Haramosh Ansar Camp, the minister reviewed ongoing repair work and instructed officials to take immediate measures to minimise inconvenience for commuters and local residents.

Aleem Khan said restoring the Gilgit-Skardu Road was a top priority and assured that rehabilitation work would be completed as soon as possible.

"Immediate steps should be taken to reduce public hardship and ensure the early reopening of this vital route," he said.

The federal minister also praised the efforts of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) field teams engaged in restoration work despite difficult conditions.

Chairman NHA, the Secretary for Communications, the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Commissioner of Gilgit accompanied the minister during the inspection visit.

Authorities said restoration work is progressing on a war footing to reconnect affected areas and resume normal traffic on the strategically important highway.