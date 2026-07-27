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AJK elections 2026: Unofficial results continue pouring in from Mirpur DivisionPetrol price cut by Rs1 per litre, diesel up Rs3.37 from July 28Trump says US holding 'good talks' with IranPakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Saudi Arabia after drone attackAleem Khan visits flood-hit Skardu-Gilgit Road, orders bridge restorationSaudi Arabia warns of response following Houthi drone attackUS lawmakers meet Field Marshal Munir to discuss defence, tradeBrent falls below $92 as Middle East tensions easeSBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11.5%Google rolls out selfie video authentication for secure sign-ins: check here

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Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Saudi Arabia after drone attack | SAMAA TV