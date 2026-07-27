Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the recent drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, describing them as provocative acts that pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan expressed Pakistan's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering support for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and prosperity.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the drone attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson said.

He said such attacks undermine regional security and increase tensions at a time when the Middle East is already facing heightened instability.

"Such provocative attacks pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of the entire region," the spokesperson added.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

"Pakistan has taken, and will continue to take, all possible steps for lasting peace, security and stability in the region," the statement said.

Saudi Arabia vows response





The statement came after Saudi Arabia condemned the latest drone attack targeting the kingdom, saying it reserves the right to respond to the source of what it described as "the aggression" and take all necessary measures to protect its national security.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the kingdom's right under international law to defend itself against threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Houthis blamed for attacks





The Saudi-led coalition accused Yemen's Houthi movement of carrying out attacks aimed at destabilising regional security and threatening international maritime trade.

Coalition spokesperson Major-General Turki al-Maliki described the attacks as "cowardly and reckless", accusing the Iran-aligned group of targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and critical infrastructure.

Regional tensions remain high





On Friday, Saudi forces launched strikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeidah, saying the operation was in response to continued attacks by the group.

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions involving Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United States and Tehran-backed groups, raising concerns over regional security and the safety of international shipping routes.