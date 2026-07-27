Unofficial and provisional results from seven constituencies in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections 2026 have been announced, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) taking an early lead by winning four seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured three.

Vote counting continued in the remaining constituencies across Mirpur Division late Monday.

PML-N wins four seats





According to complete unofficial and provisional results:

LA-1 Mirpur-I

PML-N candidate Azhar Sadiq won the seat with 15,427 votes, defeating PPP's Muhammad Afser Shahid, who secured 9,832 votes.

LA-4 Mirpur

PML-N's Chaudhry Rukhsar emerged victorious with 20,172 votes, while PPP's Sohaib Arshad finished second with 13,865 votes.

LA-7 Bhimber

PML-N's Chaudhry Tariq Farooq won the constituency after securing 35,287 votes. Independent candidate Chaudhry Anwarul Haq came second with 24,997 votes.

LA-9 Kotli-II

PML-N candidate Umair Naeem claimed victory with 31,080 votes, defeating PPP's Javed Iqbal Budhanvi, who received 28,509 votes.





PPP secures three seats





LA-2

PPP's Qasim Majeed won the constituency with 12,952 votes, while PML-N candidate Azeem Bakhsh secured 8,256 votes.

LA-3 Mirpur City

PPP candidate Yasir Sultan was declared successful after polling from all 161 polling stations showed him receiving 11,676 votes. PML-N's Chaudhry Saeed finished second with 9,832 votes.

LA-10 Kotli

According to complete unofficial and provisional results, PPP's Chaudhry Yasin won the constituency, defeating PML-N's Fateh Mahmood Hassan after earlier counting had placed the PML-N candidate in front.

Counting continues in remaining constituencies





Unofficial counting is still underway in several constituencies.

In LA-5 Barnala, early results from three of 176 polling stations showed PPP's Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf leading with 783 votes, while PML-N's Waqar Ahmad Noor had 451 votes.

In LA-6, results from 113 of 195 polling stations placed PML-N's Abdul Razzaq ahead with 23,923 votes, followed by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Ali Shan with 12,492 votes.

In LA-8 Kotli, results from 31 of 155 polling stations showed PPP's Zafar Iqbal leading with 4,851 votes, while PML-N's Malik Nawaz had 3,615 votes.

In LA-12, results from 50 of 207 polling stations placed PPP's Chaudhry Yasin ahead with 9,788 votes, while PML-N's Raja Riasat followed with 6,768 votes.

In LA-13 Khoi Ratta, results from 67 of 193 polling stations showed PML-N's Ayaz Ahmad leading with 10,389 votes, followed by IPP candidate Ansar Abdali with 8,094 votes, while PPP's Waleed Inqalabi remained third with 7,885 votes.

The Election Commission is expected to announce more unofficial and provisional results as vote counting continues across the remaining constituencies in Mirpur Division.