Apple is reportedly reducing the cost of display panels for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max as it looks to offset rising expenses associated with memory and storage components.

According to a report from South Korea, Apple's display suppliers Samsung Display and LG Display are expected to sell OLED panels for the iPhone 18 Pro Max at an average price of $66.50 per unit.

That is nearly 20% lower than the estimated $80 Apple paid for the iPhone 17 Pro Max display.

Latest display technology retained

Despite the lower procurement cost, the report says Apple is not compromising on display quality.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature the latest M16 OLED organic material, which is said to improve brightness efficiency, colour accuracy and overall panel lifespan.

Apple has reportedly been reducing display costs over the past few years. The iPhone 16 Pro Max display was previously estimated to cost more than $100 per panel before prices declined with subsequent models.

Helping offset rising production costs





The lower display price is expected to reduce Apple's overall bill of materials for the flagship device.

However, reports indicate that the savings may not be enough to fully offset rising costs of memory and storage components.

Several rumours suggest Apple is considering increasing the retail price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with some reports claiming it could cost up to $200 more than the current iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple has not confirmed any pricing or hardware details for the iPhone 18 lineup.

The company is expected to unveil the new smartphones next year.