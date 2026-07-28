Rumours of a possible split between rapper Badshah and his wife, actor Isha Rikhi, have intensified after she shared an emotional social media post suggesting she had remained silent out of fear.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Rikhi wrote that she had endured unseen struggles and was no longer willing to pretend everything was fine.

"There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power and resources I believed my husband had and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do," she wrote.

She added:

"Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

Rikhi did not explain what prompted the statement or provide further details about her relationship.

The post comes just days after she shared an emotional montage featuring moments with Badshah, including clips from their private wedding ceremony, captioned: "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," alongside a broken-heart emoji.

The video sparked widespread speculation on social media, with fans questioning whether the couple were experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

Badshah and Rikhi married in a private ceremony earlier this year, keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye. Their wedding became public only after videos from the ceremony were shared by Rikhi's mother, while the actor later confirmed the marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

Neither Badshah nor his representatives have publicly responded to Rikhi's latest post.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation that the couple have separated, and the cryptic messages have only fuelled speculation among fans.