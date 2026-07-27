Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has come under criticism on social media following her appearance at a fundraising event in London held to raise support for people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Videos from the event showed Mahira interacting with attendees, participating in stage activities and speaking about her work while wearing a peach outfit designed by Sania Maskatiya.

While many fans praised the actress for attending the charity event and complimented her appearance, others questioned what they described as inconsistencies between her public support for Gaza and her commercial endorsements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farid Ahmed (Farid Qureshi) (@faridqureshi_uk)

Some social media users alleged that Mahira has promoted international brands they believe should be boycotted because of their perceived links to Israel, while others referenced her appearance in a recent Pepsi campaign.

Several users also argued that the event appeared to focus more on the actress and her career than on fundraising efforts for Gaza.



