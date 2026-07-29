The Trump administration has announced a ban on new foreign-made advanced humanoid robot imports, citing potential risks to US national security as Washington and Beijing compete in artificial intelligence and robotics.

The restriction, announced by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), applies to advanced robotic devices, including humanoid and four-legged machines, many of which are manufactured in China.

The FCC also added power inverters, devices used in data centres and solar energy systems, to its list of products considered potential security risks.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the move was aimed at protecting critical US supply chains and reducing possible vulnerabilities linked to foreign-made technology.

US raises concerns over surveillance and cyber threats





The FCC said foreign-made robots could potentially be exploited by “malign actors” to monitor Americans, improve foreign intelligence capabilities or gain remote control of robotic systems.

The agency also warned that foreign-made power inverters could be used to disrupt systems, steal data, enable remote access or support cyberattacks.

The ban applies only to newly produced foreign devices and does not affect existing models that had already received FCC approval.

China rejects US accusations





China’s embassy in Washington criticised the decision, accusing the US of using national security concerns as a reason to restrict trade.

Beijing said it opposed what it described as the “politicisation” of economic and technology issues and warned it would take measures to protect Chinese interests.

The embassy urged countries to cooperate in developing artificial intelligence for peaceful and beneficial purposes.

Part of wider US-China technology rivalry





The latest restrictions come as Washington continues efforts to limit China’s access to advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence systems and cutting-edge semiconductors.

The US has previously restricted exports of advanced chips to China, citing concerns over military modernisation and national security.

Chinese technology companies have rapidly expanded their humanoid robot development, targeting industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and household services.

Firms including Unitree, UBTech and AgiBot have positioned themselves as major players in the global robotics race, competing with US companies such as Tesla and Boston Dynamics.

China’s robotics industry continues to grow

China has become the world’s largest producer of humanoid robots, with companies racing to commercialise machines designed for factories, homes and public services.