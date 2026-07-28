Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and Oman to discuss the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, as regional tensions continue to rise following recent military confrontations.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Araghchi spoke with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud about the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.

The ministers also stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation and diplomatic efforts to maintain stability.

IRNA reported that the three diplomats discussed "the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz by the United States' aggressive actions" and emphasized closer coordination to safeguard regional peace.

Iraqi group denies drone attacks





The diplomatic contacts came hours after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of Iran-aligned armed groups, denied responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia earlier said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed drones launched from Iraq that were targeting oil installations in the kingdom's Eastern Province and Riyadh.

In a statement, the Iraqi group rejected the allegations.

"These fabrications are nothing but an attempt to justify their inability to respond to the painful Yemeni strikes that have targeted the heart of their infrastructure," it said.

The group also warned that "any foolish action by Saudi Arabia would be met with a harsh response" and called for an end to what it described as the blockade on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Regional tensions remain high





The latest developments come as Yemen's Houthi movement announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, saying the move was in response to the continuing blockade of territories under its control.

The incidents have heightened concerns over maritime security in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, two of the world's most strategically important shipping routes, amid continuing regional instability.