Gold and silver prices fell significantly in Pakistan on Tuesday, mirroring declines in international bullion markets, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to Rs427,436.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs3,687 to Rs366,457, while 22-karat gold fell Rs3,380 to Rs335,931 per 10 grams.

Silver also declines





Silver prices also recorded notable losses in the domestic market.

The price of 24-karat silver decreased by Rs174 per tola to Rs6,223, while 10 grams of silver fell Rs149 to Rs5,335.

International market





In the global market, gold fell $43 to $4,050 per ounce, while silver declined $1.74 to $57.44 per ounce.

Domestic bullion prices are based on international market trends and interbank exchange rates.

Pakistan bullion prices



