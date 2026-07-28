Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will continue to function as a "genuine opposition" until the next general elections in 2029, ruling out a return to the current coalition arrangement following the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Speaking to a delegation of the Pakistan English Media Association (PEMA) at the Governor's House on Monday, Haider said those who had supported the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in implementing its policies and defending its decisions had reached the limits of their endurance.

The delegation was led by PEMA Chairman Zulqernain Tahir and President Rameez Khan.

Haider said the PPP had now assumed the role of an opposition party and would continue to hold the government accountable, particularly in Punjab.

"The PPP will not return to the present coalition arrangement after the AJK elections and will instead play the role of an effective opposition," he said.

PPP never favoured coalition governments





The governor said the PPP had never believed coalition governments were the ideal way to govern the country, even during the previous parliamentary term.

Although the party had often been viewed as an ally of the PML-N-led government, he said it had gradually moved towards an opposition role.

Haider argued that those backing the government appeared increasingly powerless in addressing governance challenges and allegations of corruption.

He added that internal differences within the PPP had been resolved, enabling the party to function as a stronger and more effective opposition.

No power-sharing agreement





Responding to speculation about a federal power-sharing arrangement, Haider dismissed reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would hand over office to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari midway through the government's tenure.

"There is no written agreement under which Shehbaz Sharif will serve for two and a half years before transferring power to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari," he said.

Focus on public issues





The Punjab governor said Pakistan continued to face serious economic challenges, including rising unemployment and persistent inflation.

He said the PPP would continue raising these issues publicly to mobilise support while exerting political pressure on the government to improve governance and provide meaningful relief to citizens.

Support for press freedom





During the meeting, PEMA representatives briefed the governor on the challenges facing Pakistan's media, particularly the English-language press.

Haider assured the delegation that the PPP would continue to support media freedom and advocate for journalists in both the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

He reiterated the party's commitment to protecting freedom of expression and ensuring an enabling environment for a free and independent media across Pakistan.