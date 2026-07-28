Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday as Washington considers tougher sanctions on Russia and the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran become increasingly intertwined.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham and later meet members of the US Senate, according to Reuters, citing congressional aides.

The visit coincides with a planned Senate vote on legislation that would significantly tighten sanctions on Russia.

Senate to consider tougher Russia sanctions





The proposed legislation, championed by the late Senator Graham, would impose 100% tariffs on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India, in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow.

Trump has reportedly sought to expand the bill by including sanctions targeting Iran.

Zelenskyy has publicly backed the proposal, describing additional sanctions on Tehran as a positive step.

Ukraine and Iran conflicts increasingly linked





The diplomatic developments follow Ukraine's reported strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea over the weekend.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, said the vessel was transporting Iranian drones and military components intended for Russia.

Iran has vowed to retaliate over the attack.

Analysts say the incident reflects the growing overlap between the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, with both conflicts increasingly influencing international diplomacy and security.

Trump-Zelenskyy ties improve





Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have improved considerably since their tense White House meeting in February 2025.

Earlier this month, the two leaders agreed to cooperate on the joint production of Patriot air defence interceptors, a key capability for defending Ukraine against Russian missile attacks.

The two countries are also advancing discussions on joint drone production, an area in which Ukraine has become one of the world's leading innovators during the war.

Fighting continues on both sides





Despite renewed diplomatic efforts, fighting continues across Ukraine.

Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine on Monday reportedly killed seven people and injured more than 20, according to Ukrainian officials.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Belgorod region, authorities said a Ukrainian drone struck a commercial building, killing one person and injuring two others.

The heaviest fighting remains concentrated around the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.