Only one in three Americans support the ongoing war with Iran, while a majority believe President Donald Trump has failed to clearly explain US objectives, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The nationwide survey, conducted from Friday through Sunday, found support for the conflict has fallen to its lowest level since the war began five months ago. Around 69% of respondents, including four in 10 Republicans, said Trump had not clearly explained why the United States is militarily involved in Iran.

Trump has offered varying reasons for the conflict, including preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, destroying its ballistic missile capabilities and encouraging regime change in Tehran.

Despite declining support for the war, Trump's overall approval rating rose three percentage points to 37%, recovering slightly from last month's low.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the administration would not make policy decisions based on "fluid opinion polls" and reiterated Trump's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Support well below previous US wars





Public backing for the Iran conflict has remained below 40% since the United States and Israel launched military strikes on February 28.

The figures contrast sharply with previous US military campaigns. Polls showed roughly 70% public support during the early months of the Iraq War in 2003 and about 90% support after the United States entered Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks.

Americans question purpose of conflict





Many respondents expressed uncertainty about the reasons behind the war.

"It's not clear why we started a war with them. I have no idea," retired Marine Corps veteran Alex Womack told Reuters, adding that his support for Trump had weakened because of the conflict.

The war has killed 18 American service members, while thousands of people have reportedly died in Iran and neighbouring Lebanon, where Iran-backed groups have fought Israeli forces.

Economic concerns weigh on voters





The conflict has also pushed fuel prices sharply higher, increasing financial pressure on American households.

Average gasoline prices have risen to just over $4 per gallon nationwide, compared with around $3 before the conflict began.

Republican strategist Alex Conant said the rising cost of living could create political challenges for Trump's party ahead of November's congressional midterm elections.

Independent voters surveyed by Reuters/Ipsos said they preferred Democratic congressional candidates over Republicans by 36% to 20%. They also favoured Democrats on economic policy.

Trump's campaign promise under scrutiny





During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to keep the United States out of prolonged foreign conflicts.

Independent voter Rhyan Anderson, who voted for Trump in 2024, said he believed the president should focus more on domestic issues.

"My biggest thing is just focus on the people who are actually in the country," Anderson told Reuters.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,246 adults across the United States and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.