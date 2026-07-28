Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the United States on Monday for talks with President Donald Trump, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran.

Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, landed at Joint Base Andrews ahead of the high-profile meeting at the White House.

The visit marks Netanyahu's eighth meeting with Trump since the US president returned to office and the first since February, shortly before Israel and the United States launched a joint aerial campaign against Iran.

The talks come amid heightened regional tensions following weeks of military confrontation involving Washington, Tehran and Israel.

Although Netanyahu has recently acknowledged differences with Trump over aspects of Middle East policy, the meeting is expected to highlight the longstanding strategic partnership between the two allies.

The discussions are likely to focus on Iran, regional security, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and broader US-Israel cooperation.

The meeting also carries political significance for Netanyahu, who faces a general election scheduled for October 27 and has been trailing in recent opinion polls.