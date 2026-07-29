Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it targeted a US military base and a Central Command (CENTCOM) facility in Jordan with ballistic missiles, further escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The IRGC said its forces launched several ballistic missiles at the US military installation, while also claiming that three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after ignoring warnings.

Jordan’s armed forces, meanwhile, said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed five missiles launched from Iran that targeted Jordanian territory.

The Jordanian military said the missiles were shot down at dawn, without providing further details about the intended targets or any reported damage.

US-Saudi strikes on Iran-backed groups fuel tensions





The reported missile incident comes shortly after the United States and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

Washington and Riyadh said the strikes targeted locations in eastern Iraq used by Iran-aligned groups to coordinate drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia said its air defences had intercepted several drones targeting oil installations in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, blaming Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq.

The US Central Command and Saudi Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes, saying they were carried out to prevent further attacks.

Iraq warns of escalation





Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) condemned the US-Saudi strikes, calling them a dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The group said several of its facilities were hit, with preliminary reports indicating casualties and damage to buildings.

Iran has denied responsibility for attacks on Saudi targets, warning that blaming Tehran for regional attacks could lead to a “major miscalculation”.