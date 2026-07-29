Elon Musk's social media platform X has officially launched X Money, a new invite-only digital financial service that allows users to send money instantly, earn interest on deposits and access a Visa debit card.

The launch marks another step in Musk's long-term ambition to transform X into an "everything app" offering financial services alongside social networking.

Built on banking partner's infrastructure





X Money is not a licensed bank.

Instead, the service operates using the banking infrastructure and technology of Cross River Bank, while offering customers an X-branded experience.

Such partnerships are common among financial technology companies because obtaining a banking charter is costly and time-consuming.

Visa debit card and instant transfers





Users accepted into the programme will receive an X-branded Visa debit card, which can be used at ATMs and wherever Visa is accepted.

The platform also enables real-time money transfers between X users.

Currently, invitations are limited to paid X Premium subscribers.

6% yield to attract customers





To encourage adoption, X Money is offering:

6% annual yield on eligible deposits

3% cashback on qualifying purchases

Real-time peer-to-peer payments

Visa debit card access

Customers must deposit at least $1,000 to qualify for the 6% yield and maintain an active X Premium subscription, which starts at $8 per month.

According to the company, maintaining roughly $1,600 in deposits would offset the annual subscription cost through interest earnings.

Musk's financial ambitions





The launch reflects Musk's long-standing goal of integrating financial services into X.

Before acquiring Twitter, Musk's first major business success came through X.com, one of the earliest online banking companies, which later became part of PayPal.

Since rebranding Twitter as X, Musk has repeatedly said he wants the platform to become a single destination for communication, commerce and financial transactions.

Facing strong competition





Despite the launch, X Money enters a highly competitive digital payments market.

Established rivals include:

Venmo

Zelle

Cash App

PayPal

These services already dominate peer-to-peer digital payments in the United States.

Whether X Money can attract users away from those platforms remains to be seen, though the company hopes its high interest rate, cashback rewards and integration with X will help differentiate the service.