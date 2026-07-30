A tragic discovery in Turbat, Balochistan, has brought a grim end to the search for six kidnapped labourers whose bodies were found in the Nasirabad area.

Police said the victims were among seven workers abducted in Kech on July 27, with one labourer having been killed during the kidnapping.

Police recovered the bodies of six people from the Nasirabad area of Turbat, confirming that they were the labourers who had been abducted several days earlier.

The bodies were shifted to Teaching Hospital Turbat for postmortem examinations, police officials said. Babar Yousafzai confirmed that the bodies recovered from Turbat belonged to the six kidnapped labourers.

Seven labourers kidnapped from Kech

According to police, seven labourers were kidnapped from the Kalat area of Kech district on July 27.

Officials said the armed assailants opened fire during the abduction, killing one labourer on the spot before taking the remaining six workers with them.

The kidnapping triggered a search operation, but the abducted labourers were later found dead.

Police said the armed men took the six kidnapped labourers to an unknown location before killing them. Their bodies were later dumped in the Nasirabad area of Turbat, where they were recovered by authorities.

The incident has shocked local communities and raised fresh concerns over the security situation in parts of Balochistan.

Victims belonged to Punjab, KP

According to the Balochistan assistant home secretary, the six labourers belonged to different provinces of Pakistan. Officials said four of the killed labourers were residents of Punjab, while two belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities have completed the initial recovery process, while further legal proceedings and investigations are expected to continue following the postmortem examinations.