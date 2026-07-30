President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday reviewed the country's overall law and order situation, with a particular focus on the security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting was held in Karachi, where Naqvi briefed the president on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counterterrorism measures and operations being carried out by security forces in the two provinces.

During the meeting, President Zardari paid tribute to the bravery, professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies and police in the fight against terrorism.

He said the entire nation stood firmly behind its security forces in efforts to eradicate terrorism and ensure lasting peace across the country.

The meeting also included discussions on the country's current political situation and other important national matters of mutual interest.