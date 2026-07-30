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JD Vance meets Saudi defence minister as Riyadh calls for Iran de-escalationSix kidnapped labourers found dead in TurbatLahore Harbanspura roof collapse: Death toll rises to 10Iran conflict leaves US with reduced missile interceptor inventoriesPresident Zardari, Mohsin Naqvi discuss security in KP, BalochistanDrone hits US-linked gas tanker at Egypt's Damietta portLHC bars Noreen Niazi’s arrest for one week in PECA caseUS blood supply shortage reaches crisis level, Red Cross warnsTom Holland says Zendaya is in charge of his skincare routineMark Zuckerberg predicts billions will have personal AI agents

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President Zardari, Mohsin Naqvi discuss security in KP, Balochistan | SAMAA TV