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Inquiry opened after police mistakenly raid AGP's residenceMatter resolved after misunderstanding over LPL rules: ShaheenNawaz congratulates PML-N on Mirpur division election victoryPakistan face early pressure after West Indies set 211-run targetPM directs faster work on housing scheme for poor familiesS&P Global warns of external pressures facing Pakistan’s economyPML-N hits back at Bilawal over AJK election claimsTrump says US wants to avoid attacks on Iranian power plantsPPP questions phased AJK elections; alleges code violationsPakistan’s digital economy gaining strength, says GSMA

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Nawaz congratulates PML-N on Mirpur division election victory | SAMAA TV