Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on its decisive victory in the Mirpur Division elections.

He said the people of Mirpur had placed strong trust in the PML-N through their vote. Nawaz said the election victory reflected the public's confidence in the party.

He congratulated the party organisation, workers, candidates and coordinators on the success.

The PML-N president said the journey of development in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would become stronger.

It is pertinent to note that the PML-N emerged as the leading party in the first phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, securing nine of the 13 constituencies in Mirpur Division, according to complete unofficial and provisional results.