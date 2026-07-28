Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has spoken about the controversy during the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Afridi said the misunderstanding arose because the rules were not read properly, adding that the matter had now been resolved and that everyone involved had apologised.

Shaheen recalls experience of playing cricket in Sri Lanka

He said he was pleased to be playing cricket in Sri Lanka, saying that he had previously played Under-16, Under-19 and Asia Cup cricket in Sri Lanka.

Afridi has taken seven wickets for Kandy Royals in the ongoing edition of the Lanka Premier League.