FIFA President Gianni Infantino has urged critics of his leadership, football's governing body and the 2026 FIFA World Cup to "meditate, pray or watch a football match" instead of "spreading hate and false rumours."

In a 15-slide post shared on his personal Instagram account and reposted to FIFA's official page, Infantino defended the tournament, describing it as "the greatest event on earth" and saying it celebrated "humanity at its best."

He claimed the World Cup achieved "100% safety and security" and delivered "only joy and happiness."

Infantino also praised FIFA's efforts to ensure Iran's participation despite the country's ongoing conflict with co-host the United States.

He said FIFA had "worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war" and that Iran entered the tournament "without incident or conflict."

However, his comments contrast with those of Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei, who previously described his team as the "most oppressed" at the tournament.

Iran reportedly faced visa delays, travel restrictions, changes to its training base and entry issues for members of its backroom staff.

Supporters from countries including Haiti, Senegal and Ivory Coast were also affected by US travel restrictions, while Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry despite holding valid travel documents.

Addressing the visa controversy, Infantino wrote that critics had focused on "the few people denied visas" while ignoring "the millions who were approved."

He also rejected criticism over security, insisting there were "zero incidents, zero violence, just joy, emotions, happiness, unity, and togetherness."

The tournament, however, saw several investigations, including FIFA probes into post-final altercations involving Argentina and Spain, allegations of racist abuse directed at online personality IShowSpeed, and arrests of supporters at multiple matches. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were also present at several World Cup venues.

Infantino further defended FIFA's officiating decisions, including the controversial suspension reversal that allowed United States forward Folarin Balogun to play in the last 16 after intervention from US President Donald Trump.

UEFA criticised the decision as "unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable," while the Norwegian Football Federation has considered filing a complaint with FIFA's ethics committee.

Infantino argued that similar disciplinary decisions are common in domestic football leagues and questioned why countries using such practices were criticising FIFA.

Concluding his message, Infantino urged detractors to "show some love" and appreciate football's ability to unite people.

"Our world needs love, not hate; tolerance, not division; celebration, not mourning," he wrote.