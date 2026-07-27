The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule and squads for the National Champions Cup, which will mark the start of the country's 2026-27 domestic cricket season and serve as a key platform for preparations ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The one-day tournament will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium from August 11 to August 18, featuring four teams and a total of seven matches, including the final.

All day-night matches will begin at 3:00pm.

Four teams to compete





The tournament will feature four teams:

Pakistan Greens

Pakistan Gold

Pakistan Whites

Pakistan Blues

The National Selection Committee has named 11-player squads for each side, along with 13 reserve players who can be called upon in the event of injuries or concussion replacements during the tournament.

Captains and coaches announced





The PCB has appointed the following captains and head coaches:

Team Captain Head Coach Shadab Khan Ijaz Ahmed Jr Shaheen Shah Afridi Misbah-ul-Haq Saim Ayub Iqbal Imam Sahibzada Farhan Aizaz Cheema

Key players in each squad





Shaheen Shah Afridi's team





The squad includes:

Abdul Samad

Haider Ali

Moaz Sadaqat

Mohammad Nawaz

Sahibzada Farhan's team





The squad features:

Arafat Minhas

Hassan Ali

Shamil Hussain

Sufiyan Muqeem

Hussain Talat

Saim Ayub's team





The side includes:

Ali Raza

Haris Rauf

Hassan Nawaz

Khushdil Shah

Wasim Jr

Usman Khan

Shadab Khan's team





The squad comprises:

Fakhar Zaman

Mohammad Hasnain

Salman Mirza

Naseem Shah

Sameer Minhas

World Cup preparations





Chief Selector Aaqib Javed said the tournament is designed to provide players with maximum exposure to One-Day International (ODI) cricket ahead of the World Cup.

"Our objective is to give players as many opportunities as possible to play ODI cricket and perform in their specialised roles," he said.

He added that the National Champions Cup forms an important part of Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup by allowing domestic players to gain valuable match practice in the 50-over format.

The inclusion of reserve players, he said, will ensure teams have adequate replacements available in case of injuries or other unforeseen circumstances during the competition.