The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule and squads for the National Champions Cup, which will mark the start of the country's 2026-27 domestic cricket season and serve as a key platform for preparations ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
The one-day tournament will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium from August 11 to August 18, featuring four teams and a total of seven matches, including the final.
All day-night matches will begin at 3:00pm.
Four teams to compete
The tournament will feature four teams:
- Pakistan Greens
- Pakistan Gold
- Pakistan Whites
- Pakistan Blues
The National Selection Committee has named 11-player squads for each side, along with 13 reserve players who can be called upon in the event of injuries or concussion replacements during the tournament.
Captains and coaches announced
The PCB has appointed the following captains and head coaches:
|Team Captain
|Head Coach
|Shadab Khan
|Ijaz Ahmed Jr
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Saim Ayub
|Iqbal Imam
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Aizaz Cheema
Key players in each squad
Shaheen Shah Afridi's team
The squad includes:
- Abdul Samad
- Haider Ali
- Moaz Sadaqat
- Mohammad Nawaz
Sahibzada Farhan's team
The squad features:
- Arafat Minhas
- Hassan Ali
- Shamil Hussain
- Sufiyan Muqeem
- Hussain Talat
Saim Ayub's team
The side includes:
- Ali Raza
- Haris Rauf
- Hassan Nawaz
- Khushdil Shah
- Wasim Jr
- Usman Khan
Shadab Khan's team
The squad comprises:
- Fakhar Zaman
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Salman Mirza
- Naseem Shah
- Sameer Minhas
World Cup preparations
Chief Selector Aaqib Javed said the tournament is designed to provide players with maximum exposure to One-Day International (ODI) cricket ahead of the World Cup.
"Our objective is to give players as many opportunities as possible to play ODI cricket and perform in their specialised roles," he said.
He added that the National Champions Cup forms an important part of Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup by allowing domestic players to gain valuable match practice in the 50-over format.
The inclusion of reserve players, he said, will ensure teams have adequate replacements available in case of injuries or other unforeseen circumstances during the competition.