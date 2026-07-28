Pakistan took a narrow advantage after bowling out West Indies for 181 in the second innings and reached 25 for three while chasing 211 runs on the fourth day of the Test match at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

West Indies were bowled out for 311 in their first innings after Shai Hope scored 92 and Kavem Hodge made 84. Mohammad Ali took four wickets, while Mohammad Abbas claimed three wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan replied with 282 runs in their first innings, led by Shan Masood’s 109 and Imam-ul-Haq’s 63. West Indies secured a lead of 29 runs after the first innings.

In the second innings, West Indies struggled against Pakistan’s bowling attack and were dismissed for 181 runs. Shamar Joseph top-scored with 38, while Mohammad Abbas took five wickets.

Pakistan began their chase of 211 runs but lost three early wickets. Babar Azam remained unbeaten on the wicket.

The match is part of the Pakistan tour of West Indies and the ICC World Test Championship 2026. West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.