Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah questioned on Tuesday the decision to hold the elections in phases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), saying the region was not large enough to require a phased electoral process.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Shah said the PPP was leading in seven to eight seats when the election results began coming in, but the situation changed suddenly during the night.

Also Read: PML-N wins 9, PPP secures 4 seats in first phase of AJK elections

He alleged that the federal ministers and the chief minister of one province reached AJK and buses were brought there along with major announcements.

Shah said the electoral watchdog did not take notice of alleged violations of the election code of conduct.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the leading party in the first phase of the 2026 AJK Legislative Assembly elections, winning nine of the 13 constituencies in Mirpur Division, according to complete unofficial and provisional results.