Pakistan's national sport is set for an international revival as the South Korean national hockey team arrives in Pakistan today for a series of four international test matches against the national side.

The visit, scheduled until August 8, is being seen as an important milestone for the return of international hockey activities in Pakistan, with matches to be played at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

According to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the South Korean hockey team will play four international test matches against Pakistan during its stay.

The Pakistan-South Korea hockey series will be held at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad, from July 30 to August 7.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has also released the schedule for the four-match test series.

Visit expected to boost revival of international hockey

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination said the arrival of the South Korean team would provide a fresh boost to efforts aimed at restoring international hockey activities in Pakistan.

The ministry added that high-level security arrangements, protocol and administrative facilities will be provided to ensure a smooth and successful tour for the visiting team.

Rana Sanaullah calls tour historic development

Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah described the South Korean hockey team's visit as a historic development towards the revival of Pakistan's national sport.

He said the series would not only help promote hockey in the country but would also showcase Pakistan's peaceful and secure image at the global level.

Sports diplomacy, bilateral ties

Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohiuddin Wani said the visit would play an important role in promoting sports diplomacy and further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and South Korea.

He expressed hope that international sporting engagements would continue to increase and contribute to the revival of hockey in Pakistan.

The arrival of the South Korean team marks a significant moment for Pakistan hockey, as authorities aim to bring more international teams and competitions back to the country.

The four-match test series in Islamabad is expected to provide fans with an opportunity to witness international hockey action while supporting efforts to restore the country's sporting legacy.