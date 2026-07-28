A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan, causing widespread destruction and leaving several people dead and more than 50 injured.

The Japanese media reported that the deaths occurred after an explosion at a shopping centre, where several people remain trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams are carrying out operations to recover those affected.

Tremors cause several trains to derail

The strong tremors caused several trains to derail, while major roads, bridges and other infrastructure suffered severe damage. Fires broke out at various locations, and a wall of a historic castle also collapsed.

The Japan’s prime minister said Kumamoto Prefecture suffered the worst damage from the earthquake, with large-scale relief operations continuing in the affected areas.

Moreover, the officials said nearly 48,000 people have been left without electricity, while around 150,000 residents have been advised to move to safer locations as a precaution.

The authorities stated that nuclear power plants remain safe, with no reports of damage to any nuclear facilities. Rescue agencies are continuing search, rescue and recovery work in the affected regions.