Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had emerged as the leading party in the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections, winning nine of the 13 seats contested, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured four.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Rana congratulated all successful candidates and expressed hope that the newly elected representatives would work to address public issues and promote development in their constituencies.

He urged all political parties to respect the public mandate, saying the people were the ultimate arbiters in any democratic process.



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"The decision of the people must be respected. Elections are the true court of the people, and every political party has a responsibility to accept their verdict," he said.

Peaceful polling praised





Rana said the election process in Mirpur Division remained largely peaceful and transparent, crediting the Election Commission, civil administration, police and security agencies for ensuring orderly polling.

He noted that polling hours were extended by one hour due to an exceptionally high voter turnout, allowing more voters to exercise their democratic right.

According to him, media organisations continuously monitored the polling process and voter turnout throughout the day.

Violence linked to family dispute





Referring to the fatal shooting reported on election day, Rana said the incident stemmed from a longstanding family dispute rather than election-related violence.

He said members of the same family belonged to different political parties and had previously been involved in violent clashes.

Rana noted that a senior PML-N leader, Malik Ashiq, had been killed in the same dispute about 10 days earlier, while another exchange of gunfire on polling day left one person dead and one or two others injured.

He added that, apart from the isolated incident, polling across Mirpur Division remained peaceful without any major law and order problems.

Candidate arrested for code violation

The adviser said authorities took immediate action against a candidate in LA-6 after he allegedly created a disturbance at a polling station and attempted to burn ballot papers.

He said police arrested the candidate, registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.

Several suspects linked to the election-day shooting have also been taken into custody, he added.

Amir Muqam hails victory





Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Amir Muqam described the peaceful conduct of the elections as encouraging and said the high voter turnout reflected public confidence in the democratic process.

He said the PML-N's success was the result of organisational reforms, unity among party workers and sustained grassroots mobilisation over the past year.

Muqam also praised the Election Commission, security agencies and civil administration for ensuring free and peaceful elections.

He said the results demonstrated public confidence in Nawaz Sharif's leadership and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's policies.

Credit to party leadership





Rana Sanaullah said the party's victory was the outcome of careful planning, effective teamwork and a well-organised election campaign.

He credited Nawaz Sharif for personally leading the campaign through public rallies and said the former prime minister had assured the people of AJK that he would personally oversee development projects in the region.

Rana also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying her governance had strengthened public confidence in the PML-N and inspired voters in AJK to seek similar development initiatives.

He added that political differences were a natural part of democracy and said all parties should continue the political process while respecting the people's verdict.