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Cabinet approves oil refining policy amendments, PM orders larger fuel reservesGold, silver prices fall sharply in Pakistan - July 28, 2026Only one-third of Americans support Iran war, poll findsBrent, WTI extend losses amid pause in US strikes on IranIran holds talks with Saudi Arabia, Oman on Strait of Hormuz securityFIA establishes Virtual Currency Investigation Cell to combat crypto crimeZelenskyy to meet Trump as Ukraine, Iran conflicts increasingly intersectPutin hails Iran's 'mosquito fleet' for battlefield effectivenessMeta apologises after briefly blocking PM Modi's Facebook videoPunjab governor says PPP to act as opposition until 2029 elections

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Cabinet approves oil refining policy amendments, PM orders larger fuel reserves | SAMAA TV