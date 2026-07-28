Pakistan and India have started the process of issuing assignment visas for diplomatic staff.

Both of the countries have issued visas to diplomats and staff members awaiting their postings. Sources said that Pakistan and India have issued around a dozen assignment visas each.

The recipients include diplomats whose posting periods had ended, as well as newly nominated diplomats who were waiting for visa approval.

Sources added that the diplomats and diplomatic staff who have received visas will soon take charge of their new responsibilities.