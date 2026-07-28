Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all the relevant institutions to remain fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation during the monsoon season.

A review meeting on the ongoing monsoon rains and flood situation in the country was held on Tuesday in Islamabad under the chairmanship of the prime minister.

He instructed that continuous contact must be maintained with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and provincial governments.

The prime minister said the NDMA should provide timely information about the monsoon situation and expected rainfall to all concerned institutions. He directed the Federal Minister for Planning to chair daily meetings of the Flood Committee and prepare an action plan after reviewing the overall situation.

He directed that the early warning system for glacial lake outburst floods and sudden glacial floods in northern areas should remain fully operational.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions was very small, but the country was facing severe effects of climate change. He said the government was working on long-term, medium-term and short-term measures to address these challenges.

He directed the NDMA to ensure cooperation with all institutions to prevent loss of life and property during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The meeting was briefed on recent monsoon rains, damages caused by floods, and rescue and rehabilitation measures. Chief Secretaries of all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), briefed the meeting on the current situation.

The meeting was informed that a major spell of monsoon rains was expected in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and southern Sindh over the next two days. Another major monsoon spell was expected across the country from the second week of September.

Officials informed the meeting that the current monsoon spell had so far caused 110 deaths and injured 360 people. A total of 796 houses were damaged, while 376 livestock were killed.

The meeting was informed that the melting of glaciers in northern areas had increased due to the ongoing global El Niño phenomenon, creating a risk of glacial lake outburst floods and sudden glacial floods during the coming month.

Moreover, the officials said potentially affected areas were being identified and protective measures were being taken.

The meeting was also informed that immediate measures had been taken to control urban flooding in central Punjab, including Lahore. Drainage work was continuing in areas where agricultural land had been affected by floodwaters from seasonal streams. The flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas was reported to be under control.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the meeting on road blockages caused by landslides and restoration efforts. It was informed that roads at 106 locations had been reopened through timely measures.

The meeting was informed that the National Emergency Telecommunication Centre had been activated by the Ministry of Information Technology. In an emergency, a call for help from any mobile phone would immediately alert Rescue 1122 for relief and rescue operations.

Officials informed the meeting that 700 locations across the country had been identified for rainwater storage during the monsoon season, allowing the water to be used for agriculture during dry periods.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Engineer Ameer Muqam, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Prime Minister appreciated the NDMA, PDMAs, provincial governments and other relevant institutions for their preparations, timely information and rescue and relief efforts during the recent monsoon rains.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Engineer Ameer Muqam, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and other senior officials.