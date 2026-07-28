Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral relations, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, information technology, energy and other key sectors during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and a visiting US congressional delegation.

The two-member delegation, comprising Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Michael Baumgartner, called on Dar in Islamabad on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted the positive momentum in Pakistan-US relations, saying there was significant potential for cooperation across multiple sectors.





The two sides discussed ways to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, information technology, energy and other areas of mutual interest.

They also underscored the importance of sustained parliamentary engagement in strengthening mutual trust and reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

The US lawmakers praised the contributions of the Pakistani-American community to the US economy and society, describing it as a strong bridge between the two nations.

The delegation also acknowledged Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and appreciated its diplomatic efforts in this regard.

Regional and global developments also came under discussion during the meeting.

The visit comes amid renewed engagement between Islamabad and Washington aimed at expanding economic cooperation and maintaining dialogue on regional security issues.