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Pakistan’s digital economy gaining strength, says GSMAMarriage proposals surge for CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke after protest fameJapan earthquake leaves several dead, over 50 injuredPakistan, India begin issuing assignment visas for diplomatic staffPM directs institutions to remain prepared for monsoon emergenciesUS lawmakers pledge stronger parliamentary engagement with PakistanBilawal accuses state of favouring PML-N, alleges rigging in AJK pollsSanaullah urges respect for public mandate after AJK election resultsCabinet approves oil refining policy amendments, PM orders larger fuel reservesGold, silver prices fall sharply in Pakistan - July 28, 2026

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Bilawal accuses state of favouring PML-N, alleges rigging in AJK polls | SAMAA TV