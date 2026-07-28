Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday accused state institutions of prioritising the interests of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the national interest, alleging widespread irregularities during the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal said the PPP had always stood with the state in matters of national interest but would not support decisions made for the political benefit of the ruling party.

"The state must decide whether Pakistan's national interest is more important or the interests of the PML-N," he said.

Alleges phased polling used for rigging





Bilawal claimed the phased election process had been used to manipulate results, alleging that electoral irregularities were not new.

"The story of rigging did not begin today. We remained silent in the national interest, but we will not remain silent forever," he said.

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He alleged that PPP polling agents were expelled from polling stations in some constituencies and claimed incidents of violence and attacks on party workers had taken place during polling.

The PPP chairman maintained that his party would pursue every constitutional, legal and democratic avenue to protect what he described as the people's mandate.

'Arrow has won'





Referring to the PPP's election symbol, Bilawal said the party had secured public support regardless of the official vote count.

"Whatever the vote count, the arrow has won according to the will of the people," he said.

He also claimed PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin had won both constituencies he contested and warned that those responsible for allegedly "stealing votes" would be held accountable.

Calls for independent inquiry





Bilawal demanded the formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate alleged election violence, attacks on polling stations and the killing of a PPP worker.

He said transparent investigations were essential to restore public confidence in the democratic process.

"If the elections were transparent, then those responsible for violence and attacks on polling stations must be identified," he said.

He also called for a commission to examine broader political tensions in AJK and said truth and reconciliation were needed to prevent further unrest.

Democracy and Kashmir





The PPP chairman said the future of Kashmir should be determined solely through the votes of the Kashmiri people.

"Kashmir should be decided only by the vote of the Kashmiri people. Robbery of the public mandate is unacceptable," he said.

Bilawal urged voters to continue participating in the democratic process, saying boycotting elections was not a solution to political disputes.

Calls for peaceful political struggle





Despite his criticism of the electoral process, Bilawal urged party workers to remain peaceful and continue their struggle through democratic means.

He appealed to supporters to participate in a PPP public gathering scheduled for July 30 in Muzaffarabad, saying the event would demonstrate the party's commitment to protecting democratic rights and the public mandate.

He reiterated that the PPP would continue pressing for constitutional rights, democratic freedoms and the protection of the electoral process in Azad Kashmir.